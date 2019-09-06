Cops On Rooftops Of Dunkin Donuts Across NE
(KFOR NEWS September 6, 2019) Friday morning from 6am to 11am, police officers in Lincoln and across the state are raising money for Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run® by sitting on roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hope is to raise more than $30,000. Dunkin’ is donating $1,000 and creating a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Nebraska colors. The donut, called “The Champion,” is available while supplies Friday at Dunkin’ locations.
