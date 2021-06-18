Cornhusker State Games Adding ESports

LINCOLN, Neb. (June 18, 2021) — Esports have been added to the 2021 Cornhusker State Games as an exhibition event with an Esports Festival, conducted by Unified Esports Association, to take place July 23-24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Unified and Nebraska Sports Council Officials announced an all-new gaming experience with multiple unique gaming environments and props, professional cosplayers, a Quest system to navigate the venue and score bonus points, and dozens of top video game tournaments, with thousands of dollars in cash prizes on the line, all free to enter with paid general admission of $30. Tournament schedule, admission passes and all other details are available at EFCSG.UEA.GG.
“Esports are here to stay, and the opportunity lined up right for us to host our first Esports event with Unified as part of this year’s Cornhusker State Games,” Nebraska Sports Council (NSC) Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said.
Mlnarik said that over the past year, the NSC has built a committee of Nebraska college and high school Esports coaches to help determine if and how Esports could best be offered under the NSC Umbrella. He also said the Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau, Allo Communications and Pinnacle Bank Arena played key roles in launching the CSG Esports event this summer.
Like Esports, most of the 70 sports taking place in this year’s Cornhusker State Games take place July 16-25. July 5 is the final deadline to register for most sports. Esports registration will remain open through July 23rd and be available on-site, with individual tournaments closing sooner if they hit capacity. Those interested can find information and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com.
