Corona Virus Takes Another Life in Lincoln
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that a resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 43. The individual was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends.
The Health Department reported 102 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,979. Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 97 new cases per day.