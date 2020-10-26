      Weather Alert

Corona Virus Takes Another Life in Lincoln

Oct 26, 2020 @ 5:35pm
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now

Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that a resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 43.  The individual was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.  On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends.

The Health Department reported 102 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,979.  Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 97 new cases per day.

