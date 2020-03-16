Coronavirus Blood Donor FAQ
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2020) To protect staff and donors, Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking donors to self-screen before coming in to donate.
Please do not show for an appointment to donate if you have:
1) A fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing)…
2) Had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 28 days…
3) Been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 28 days after your illness has resolved…
If you are unsure whether to donate, please contact us at 1-844-213-5219. If you have donated recently and you develop symptoms of COVID-19 or you test positive for COVID-19, please contact us at 1-888-235-3301.
Q: What is NCBB doing in response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)?
A: We are actively monitoring the situation along with our local partners and will follow the most up to date guidance from the CDC and State Department of Health as the situation evolves. We take the health of our donors and staff very seriously and always follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of infection.
Q: How does NCBB determine if people are eligible to donate blood?
A: We ask if you are feeling healthy and well on the day of donation. Our health questionnaire and laboratory screening are designed to identify donors who may be at risk for transfusion transmitted infections. In addition, our standard mini-physical prior to each donation includes taking the donor’s temperature to prevent donations from individuals showing symptoms of an illness.
Q: What additional measures are being taken at donor centers?
A: We ask blood donors and our own staff to stay home if they are not feeling well. Our staff are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading germs, including regular cleaning of public surfaces.
Q: Can I catch COVID-19 by donating blood?
A: No. Donating blood is safe. We always use new, sterile needles that are discarded after use.
Q: Do you test blood before it goes to recipients?
A: All donated blood, even donations from repeat donors, is tested for blood type, hepatitis, HIV, syphilis, and other transfusion transmissible diseases.
Q: Can you catch COVID-19 from a blood transfusion?
A: There is no evidence that coronaviruses are transmissible by blood transfusion. Furthermore, pre-donation screening procedures are designed to prevent donations from people with symptoms of respiratory illnesses.
Q: Why is it important to donate now?
A: It’s important for eligible blood and platelet donors to give today so that we can build up a strong blood supply. Blood is a critical component of emergency preparedness because it’s perishable and the supply must be constantly replenished. The blood that’s on the shelf now is the blood that will save lives if there’s an emergency.
Q: Will we run out of blood?
A: If future blood drives are cancelled, our community’s blood supply will drop. We need to build up our reserves now so that we have enough blood available to withstand any temporary shortages and help those in need.
Q: What can I do to protect myself from COVID-19?
A: Standard practices for cold and flu season are the best way to keep you and our community healthy. This includes staying home when you’re sick, frequently washing your hands, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your upper sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or face after touching public surfaces.
Visit this link for reminders of proper hand hygiene: cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html
