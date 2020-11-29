Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise For NDCS Staff Members
On Saturday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff members are employed at the following locations: Omaha Correctional Center (2), Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (1), and the Central Office (1). All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 325. Two hundred and twenty-eight of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
