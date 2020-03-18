Coronavirus Update From Gov. Ricketts
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 18)-Governor Pete Ricketts held a briefing Wednesday to address recent advances in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ricketts revealed that Nebraska now has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus. He said the Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed a second community spread case in Omaha.
Extra measures will be taken within the Omaha Educational Service unit according to the governor. Lincoln will be unaffected.
Gov. Ricketts also repeated his plea for all Nebraskans to shop moderately and only buy what they need. Kathy Siefken of the Nebraska Grocery Association assured the public that the stores have strong supply chains.
“There is no food shortage,” said Siefken. “There may be some items that are not available, such as sanitizing chemicals and paper products, but that’s only because people went out and purchased more than they actually needed and so now there is a shortage of those items.”
Nebraska Restaurant Association Director Zoe Olson also spoke at the briefing. She said that restaurants have practiced safe sanitation practices for decades. She credited the health department for its strict health codes.
Olson asked Nebraskans to support local restaurants, and suggested getting carry-out and purchasing and gift cards.
