Corrections Corporal Arrested
Lincoln, NE (February 8, 2021) Xavier Palomares, (24), a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and the manufacture/distribution/delivery/dispense or possession of a controlled substance. Both are felony offenses.
Palomares has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since March 9, 2020. That is the only facility where he has worked. Palomares resigned his position with the agency and was booked into the Lancaster County jail.
