Corrections COVID Count Up To 538

Feb 22, 2021 @ 3:54am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  February 22, 2021)

February 21, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Seven staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  Three are employed at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln, 3 at the Lincoln Correctional Center and a single case at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 538.  516 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

