Corrections COVID Count Up To 538
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS February 22, 2021)
February 21, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Seven staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Three are employed at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln, 3 at the Lincoln Correctional Center and a single case at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 538. 516 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Later Start To File Taxes, Delays Needed Refunds