Corrections Inmate Missing After Not Returning From Work Release
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 29)–A work release inmate from the Community Corrections Center of Lincoln didn’t show up after he was done with work on Thursday night.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections says in a news release to KFOR News 29-year-old Timothy Bailey apparently removed his monitoring device at 10th and “O” Street.
Bailey is described as 5-6, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bailey was to be released on September 25 for possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County.