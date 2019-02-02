Corrections Officer Arrested for Email Conversation

A corrections corporal at a Nebraska prison is facing charges after having an “inappropriate” email conversation with an inmate, court records show.

Our media partner 1011 Now reported an arrest affidavit states Andrea Gassman, 23, created a fake email account on January 9 to communicate with inmate Bryton Gibbs.

Gibbs is serving a 100-year sentence for Second Degree Murder at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

According to the court records, Gassman and Gibbs started an inappropriate relationship where they talked about having sexual relations and having children.

The two also discussed other personal detail, according to the documents.

Gassman was cited and lodged on January 18 for unlawful acts by any person RE: and inmate, a class 4 felony.

