Corrections Staffer’s Nose Broken By Inmate

(KFOR NEWS October 12, 2021) An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) on Sunday October 10th, resulting in a serious injury.
Two staff members were restraining an inmate who exhibited signs of being intoxicated when the inmate headbutted one of the staff members in the face. That staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose.
Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal charges. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
