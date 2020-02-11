Cost of Ransomware to US Healthcare
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) Since 2016, ransomware attacks have become a huge cause for concern for hospitals all over the world. They cripple key systems and prevent hospitals from accessing crucial patient data until a fee is paid to the hacker (or the ransomware is removed by IT specialists). There have been 4 ransomware attacks in Nebraska costing in excess of $3.6m and impacting over 50,000 patients.
CompariTech gathered information on all ransomware attacks affecting healthcare organizations since 2016. However, breaches are only published by the U.S. Department of Health Services if they affect over 500 people. While those lower than 500 also need reporting, they often go under the radar as they aren’t publicly disclosed.
Key findings
- 172 individual ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations
- 1,446 hospitals, clinics, and organizations affected
- 74 percent of organizations affected were hospitals or clinics, the remaining were IT providers (5%), elderly care providers (7%), dental (5%) or optometry practices (6%), plastic surgeons (2%), medical testing (2%), health insurance (1%), government health (1%), and medical supplies (1%)
- 6,649,713 patients affected
- Ransomware amounts vary from $1,600 to $14,000,000
- Downtime caused varies from hours to weeks and even months
- Hackers have demanded ransoms totaling more than $16.48 million since 2016
- Hackers have received at least $640,000 since 2016
- The overall cost of these attacks is estimated at $157 million
|State
|Number of Attacks
|Number of Records Affected
|Estimated Cost of Downtime (Low Estimate)
|Estimated Cost of Downtime (High Estimate)
|Alabama
|4
|402,322
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Alaska
|1
|44,600
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Arizona
|3
|11,828
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Arkansas
|1
|128,000
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|California
|25
|753,109
|$22,950,000.00
|$35,000,000.00
|Colorado
|6
|37,297
|$5,508,000.00
|$8,400,000.00
|Connecticut
|2
|48,726
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Delaware
|3
|96,076
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|District of Columbia
|1
|N/A
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Florida
|4
|43,469
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Georgia
|4
|193,995
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Hawaii
|2
|40,800
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Idaho
|1
|N/A
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Illinois
|3
|27,839
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Indiana
|7
|161,400
|$6,426,000.00
|$9,800,000.00
|Iowa
|3
|51,617
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Kansas
|3
|86,087
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Kentucky
|5
|45,062
|$4,590,000.00
|$7,000,000.00
|Louisiana
|3
|136,943
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Maryland
|2
|31,120
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Massachusetts
|4
|223,123
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Michigan
|5
|1,098,263
|$4,590,000.00
|$7,000,000.00
|Minnesota
|5
|117,876
|$4,590,000.00
|$7,000,000.00
|Mississippi
|1
|58,000
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Missouri
|6
|305,596
|$5,508,000.00
|$8,400,000.00
|Nebraska
|4
|58,341
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Nevada
|1
|3,898
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|New Hampshire
|1
|2,081
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|New Jersey
|6
|84,327
|$5,508,000.00
|$8,400,000.00
|New York
|5
|66,312
|$4,590,000.00
|$7,000,000.00
|North Carolina
|2
|925
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Ohio
|7
|32,660
|$6,426,000.00
|$9,800,000.00
|Oklahoma
|1
|6,000
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Oregon
|2
|2,000
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Pennsylvania
|5
|343,000
|$4,590,000.00
|$7,000,000.00
|Puerto Rico
|2
|522,439
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|Rhode Island
|2
|15,478
|$1,836,000.00
|$2,800,000.00
|South Carolina
|1
|N/A
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|South Dakota
|1
|10,200
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Tennessee
|3
|23,500
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|Texas
|14
|483,300
|$12,852,000.00
|$19,600,000.00
|Utah
|1
|320,000
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Virginia
|1
|13,237
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Washington
|3
|497,502
|$2,754,000.00
|$4,200,000.00
|West Virginia
|1
|N/A
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00
|Wisconsin
|4
|21,365
|$3,672,000.00
|$5,600,000.00
|Wyoming
|1
|N/A
|$918,000.00
|$1,400,000.00