Council Approves of Anyanwu as LES’ New CEO

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–Confirmation was given by Lincoln City Council members on Monday evening to have Emeka Anyanwu as Lincoln Electric System’s new CEO, beginning January 2.

He will succeed current CEO Kevin Wailes, who is retiring at the end of the year. The four-year contract recently approved by the LES Board for Anyanwu includes a salary of $610,000 a year. Anyanwu had served as the energy innovation and resources officer at Seattle City Light.

Anyanwu was chosen by the Lincoln Electric System Board last week, out of four candidates considered for the job.