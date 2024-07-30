Council Approves of Stormwater Bond to be Put Before Lincoln Voters

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 30)–When voters head to the booth for the November 5 general election, they will also get to vote on whether or not a nearly $14-million, 20-year stormwater bond should be given the go ahead to help improve infrastructure to handle flooding issues and improve water quality, among other things.

The bond would cost about 80 cents a month to the average home worth about $280,000. The Lincoln City Council held a public hearing on the bond proposal and council members unanimously approved of putting the bond on the ballot. Areas that could benefit from this project and see a reduction of flooding would be the underpass south of 48th and Cornhusker in north Lincoln and 11th and Harrison in southwest Lincoln.

LTU director Liz Elliott said she believes this will have a positive impact on the Lincoln community.

“Managing our stormwater system is crucial to maintaining the health and safety of our city,” Elliot said. “Effective stormwater management not only prevents flooding, but it also reduces pollution in our waterways and ensures that our infrastructure can handle heavy rains.”

Funds are set be divided up into $5.3 million for urban storm drainage projects in all four quadrants of the city, $3.6 million for flood reduction, $3.6 million for stream stabilization, $1 million for water quality and $400,000 for urban drainage studies.