Council Approves Outdoor Bar And Restaurant Expansions
Courtesy of Buzzard Billys, Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (June 22, 2020) The Lincoln City Council has granted emergency authority to allow six food and drink businesses to create outdoor customer spaces. The Hub Cafe, Hiro 88, Longwells, Mellow Mushroom, Bourbon Street and Gate 25 will be allowed to temporarily expand their service areas, including both food and drink.
The idea of additional outdoor tables was first raised by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird several weeks ago as a way to more quickly recoup revenue lost during the Covid 19 Pandemic Shutdown.
Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Cafe, told the Council that many customers simply don’t feel safe going inside restaurants and bars yet.
“I appreciate the Governor’s efforts in that area (re-0pening bars and restaurants to full capacity) but some people just aren’t convinced yet” said Dittman. Monday was also the first day of the phase 3 re-opening, in which bars and restaurants in 89 of the State’s 93 counties are allowed to serve customers at 100% of capacity.
Dittman said the ability to operate outdoors may also help carry out the theme of his establishment.
“A lot of people are on the trails right now. We’re trying to serve them” he said, referring to the several trails that converge at Union Plaza, where the Hub Cafe is located.
Katy Martin of the Haymarket’s management company, HURRDAT, told Council members the outdoor spaces would look much like the facilities when expanded for major events such as Husker Game Days. They would include fencing, security, and other features of the special “Entertainment District” days.
Martin also agreed with Dittman, saying that many people are just not yet comfortable patronizing indoor restaurants and bars. She predicted the new outdoor spaces would become popular and would be appreciated by customers.
Restaurant Expansions Can Move Forward