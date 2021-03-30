      Weather Alert

Council Candidates Question Sports DHM

Mar 30, 2021 @ 6:16pm

Lincoln, NE (March 30, 20210) One City Council incumbent and two challengers in the upcoming City Primary issued a statement Tuesday questioning whether current restrictions are still needed on spectators at Lincoln’s youth sports events.  Mary Hilton and Eric Burling as well as city  councilman Roy Christensen are all candidates for at-large seats on the Lincoln city  council.  

“The opportunity to participate in youth sports is an important aspect of social and physical  wellness for kids. We are committed to balancing the needs of kids as we fight this pandemic,  and will work to ensure that city parks stay open for children, and spectators are safely in  attendance. The health department should modify all restrictions on outdoor youth sport  participation and spectators at events so all youth are able to play sports uninhibited and  spectators are permitted at events with minimum social distancing and mask recommendations.  These modifications are the in best interest of the health and well-being of our children and our  community.”  

Currently, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LCCHD) Directed Health  Measures limits each youth sport participant to only four spectators, limits groups of spectators  to eight people, and requires six feet of social distancing between individuals or groups. Larger  groups of spectators per participant can be allowed with LCCHD approval, based on venue  accommodations, and concessions are now allowed.  