Council Candidates Question Sports DHM
Lincoln, NE (March 30, 20210) One City Council incumbent and two challengers in the upcoming City Primary issued a statement Tuesday questioning whether current restrictions are still needed on spectators at Lincoln’s youth sports events. Mary Hilton and Eric Burling as well as city councilman Roy Christensen are all candidates for at-large seats on the Lincoln city council.
“The opportunity to participate in youth sports is an important aspect of social and physical wellness for kids. We are committed to balancing the needs of kids as we fight this pandemic, and will work to ensure that city parks stay open for children, and spectators are safely in attendance. The health department should modify all restrictions on outdoor youth sport participation and spectators at events so all youth are able to play sports uninhibited and spectators are permitted at events with minimum social distancing and mask recommendations. These modifications are the in best interest of the health and well-being of our children and our community.”
Currently, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LCCHD) Directed Health Measures limits each youth sport participant to only four spectators, limits groups of spectators to eight people, and requires six feet of social distancing between individuals or groups. Larger groups of spectators per participant can be allowed with LCCHD approval, based on venue accommodations, and concessions are now allowed.