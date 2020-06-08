Council Considering Hate Ordinance, Approves Emergency Restaurant Expansions
The Lincoln City Council is considering a proposed ordinance that would allow prosecutors to add a separate offense to criminal charges when someone intimidates another person simply because of their membership in a protected class. Classes eligible for the charge would include race, color, religion, physical or mental disability, national origin, age, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. In the event of a violation the person would be charged with “hate intimidation.”
City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said, unlike State Law, City Ordinance does not allow “enhancement” due to unusual circumstances. An example, he said, is the well known ability to classify an offense as a “hate crime”.
“Our statute, because we don’t have the ability to enhance, we have to make it a separate crime” said Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said, in order to get a conviction the City Attorney would first have to prove that the person facing charges committed a violation of the criminal code. “Then we have to show that it’s not the thought that we have to prove in court; it’s the intent to intimidate.”
After Monday’s Public Hearing, the ordinance will be scheduled for a final vote at the Monday, June 15 meeting.
The Council also approved a measure that would allow the City Clerk and City Council to process and approve applications from restaurants for additional outdoor seating areas. The measure is intended to allow restaurants to more seat more people than would be possible, with social distancing, inside their establishments. Its goal is to help restaurants make up losses incurred when they were barred from serving customers in person due to Covid-19 restrictions.