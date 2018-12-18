Council Denies Liquor License To Ax Throwing Business

County-City Building (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Lincoln City Council members Monday night denied a liquor license to a new ax throwing venue, after it was found that the two owners had two previous criminal convictions that weren’t disclosed on a liquor application.

A 4-2 vote by Council members denied a license for Tomahawks, which is owned by Shad and Shane Kearns. Council members who voted to deny say they didn’t trust the owners to serve alcohol to their patrons using axes.

Tomahawks, though, could still go to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to apply for a license.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lincoln Man Charged with Possession, Child Abuse After Doing Heroin While Watching Children LPD Officer Cited For DUI After Dec. 2 Crash Apartment Fire In Near South Area of Lincoln Tuesday Morning Early Morning Business Burglary Under Investigation Rollover Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital New State Senator Named