Council Denies Liquor License To Ax Throwing Business

Lincoln City Council members Monday night denied a liquor license to a new ax throwing venue, after it was found that the two owners had two previous criminal convictions that weren’t disclosed on a liquor application.

A 4-2 vote by Council members denied a license for Tomahawks, which is owned by Shad and Shane Kearns. Council members who voted to deny say they didn’t trust the owners to serve alcohol to their patrons using axes.

Tomahawks, though, could still go to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to apply for a license.