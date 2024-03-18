Council Expected to Vote and Confirm Morrow as LPD’s Permanent Police Chief

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 18)–A final vote and confirmation is expected to be given on Monday afternoon by the Lincoln City Council to officially name Michon Morrow as the permanent police chief.

Morrow was nominated by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, after serving in the role on an interim basis since last July when former chief Teresa Ewins resigned. Morrow has served as a captain and assistant chief with LPD and has been on the force since 1995.

Monday’s Council meeting begins at 3pm.