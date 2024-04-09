Council Members Approve of Bus Stop’s Temporary Move Downtown

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted 6-0 to temporarily move the bus stop from 11th and “N” to 11th and “L.”

Council members said the plan was improved after talks between the city and upset business owners. The project was approved by Star Tran’s Advisory Board in February. That same transfer center will later move to the city’s new Transportation Hub to be built on a block bounded by 9th and 10th Streets, “G” to “H” Streets, which is south of the Hall of Justice/County City Building complex.

The $32-million hub is expected to be completed by 2027.