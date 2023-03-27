Council Members Set to Vote On SE Lincoln Annexation Plan

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Lincoln City Council members are expected to vote on an annexation proposal at Monday’s meeting that would make way to 445 acres of land between 70th and 84th Streets, from Pine Lake to Yankee Hill Roads.

Residents in the area testified during a public hearing before the Council on March 20 to hold off on considering those plans. The concern primarily deals with the lack of fire protection, since Southeast Rural Fire and Rescue has a station nearby. City planners have said the LFR/LPD station combo at 66th and Pine Lake Road will help in providing response times of 1 to 2 minutes in emergencies.

Other concerns have centered around an increase in property taxes, having to pay the city’s wheel tax, licensing pets and having to pay to hook up to city water and sewer services.

Monday’s council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30pm.