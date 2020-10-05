Council OK’s Lower Speed Limits In School Zones
Lincoln, NE (October 5, 2020) 20, not 25, will be the new speed limit in Lincoln school zones. The City Council Monday approved a series of changes that re-define school zones as all streets around schools, not just the block or stretch of street in which a school crossing is located. Transportation and utilities director Elizabeth Elliott told the Council that school zone signs will change to match new national standards.
“What that signage now says is ‘when children are present’. Our current municipal code does not cover that. It just says ‘speed limits are reduced’.”
The change also does away the term “school crossing” and replaces it with “school zone”. Elliott told the council a school zone will now mean any street next to a school. It also is no longer limited to the traditional morning and afternoon hours.
“Now, if there is an event, say at 6 pm like a music production or something, and children are present there, we do have to be mindful as drivers when going through that area that this would be applicable in this case.”
Eliiott says new signs will be put up to mark Lincoln’s School zones.