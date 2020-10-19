Council OK’s New Bar Expansion Plan For Game Days
Image courtesy of Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletics
Lincoln, NE (October 19, 2020) Some bars and restaurants will be able to set up tables and chairs and serve customers on the streets and sidewalks in front of their buildings on the four upcoming Husker home football game days. It’s part of a special designated license plan approved Monday by the City Council. Jon Carlson of the mayor’s office says the applications came from three areas.
“Canopy Street, Eighth Street, which also goes around the coroner onto P Street to involve Lazlo’s and McKinney’s Irish Pub, and then we have 14th street, which is also interested in doing a special event in that area also.”
The special Designated Licenses will be for one day each, and will allow the establishments to extend their premises beyond their indoor capacity. It will allow them to set up chairs and tables and serve customers on the sidewalks and streets in front of their businesses. Each “special area” will be fenced off and will allow customers to move around inside the area.
The Council approved a plan that will allow two of the three areas for each of the four home games. For October 31st, applications were establishments on Canopy Street, and along 8th street between P and Q, were approved. Bars and restaurants on 14th Street north of “O” Street will be given the opportunity on the second Husker Home Game day November 14th. Two of the three groups will be given permits for each of the four game days.
Jon Carlson of the Mayor’s Office said the number of off-duty police officers available, for extra security, was the determining factor in working out the rotation. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister elaborated, saying that the number of available off-duty police officers, factored into the expected number of customers, dictated the number of special Designated Licenses would be available on each game day.
Bliemeister said that the continued demands for security around the stadium, Halloween, a generally rising crime rate, and guessing the number of officers that would be out of commission with Covid 19 on that day, are all factors causing uncertainty.
Asked whether businesses would be allowed to hire private security officers, Chief Bliemeister pointed to two factors that would make that impossible.
“Off duty officers have the same powers as they have while on duty” he said. “They can issue citations in the event citations need to be issued, and take individuals into civil protective custody if they are unable to care for themselves because of the level of intoxication, both things that cannot be done by private security.”
Council Members congratulated the City Staff and the bar and restaurant owners for working together to devise and agree on the rotation plan. They also emphasized, however, that the plan is “experimental” and would be evaluated after the first home game day October 31 before additional special Designated Licenses would granted for future game days.