On Monday, the City Council votes on the final version of the city’s proposed 2 year budget. The spending plan is $205 million the first year and $212 million the second year. Almost $5 million will be committed to one-time projects, including 6 police cruisers and new fire rigs. Join KFOR NEWS for a conversation about the budget with City Council chair, Bennie Shobe, Tuesday morning at 8:45 on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.