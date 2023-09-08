Counterfeit Money Seized By Deputies Near Emerald

EMERALD–(KFOR Sept. 8)–Nearly $17,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills were seized by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop along westbound Interstate 80 near Emerald.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says three men from Michigan, Curtis Whitfield, Deonta Minor and Michael Dyre were contacted for following too closely. Probable cause was developed by deputies and the counterfeit money was found throughout the vehicle and on each man inside.

Houchin says a receipt was found from the Walgreen’s at 14th and Superior, where pop and soap were purchased with a counterfeit $100 bill. All three men were arrested for forgery. $100 prepaid cards and six-and-a-half grams of marijuana were also found.