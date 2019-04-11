Counties Added to Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John H. Albin announced Thursday that 12 additional counties are eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Antelope, Boyd, Burt, Cuming, Hall, Howard, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Saline, and Stanton counties are now eligible.

Fifteen other Nebraska counties and the Santee Sioux Nation were previously declared eligible for DUA.

Individuals who live in or worked in the eligible areas, and whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of flooding in the state, may qualify for unemployment assistance.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program was triggered when President Trump designated portions of the state a disaster area on March 21st.

“FEMA is continuing to review counties for individual assistance and they will be added as they qualify. Department of Labor will provide updates should additional counties become eligible,” said Commissioner Albin.

