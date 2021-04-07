Country Superstar Eric Church To Make Concert Tour Stop In Lincoln
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–Country music superstar Eric Church will bring his “The Gather Again Tour” in Lincoln on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, May 7 at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations in Lincoln and Omaha.
Church’s last visit to Nebraska was in January 2019, when he was on the “Double Down Tour” and performed at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. After a stop in Lincoln, the tour will also make a stop in Omaha on Feb. 11, 2022.