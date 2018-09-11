County Board Holds Public Hearing On Chicken Farm Plan For Costco

Public testimony continued into Tuesday afternoon before the Lancaster County Board, over a proposed chicken farm near SW 130th and West Wittstruck Road to supply poultry for Costco.

Air quality and environmental concerns to helping the local economy were brought up. Jim Swartz lives north of the proposed site at SW 130th and West Wittstruck Road. He says his health could be impacted, since he suffers from COPD.

“If I breathe in certain chemicals continuously, I’m sure it’ll probably get worse,” Swartz told the Board.

Working on behalf of Lincoln Premium Poultry and former Ogallala State Senator Ken Schilz told the board this farm will be set up to function properly.

“They’re set up to do things the right way and not impact the community in a detrimental way,” Schilz said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, testimony continued and County Board members had planned to vote on the proposal.