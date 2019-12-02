County Commissioner Roma Amundson Files For Reelection
On Monday, County Commissioner Roma Amundson filed to run for a third term on the Lancaster County Board District 4. Amundson, a Republican, represents southeastern Lincoln and southeastern Lancaster County. She announced in June that she would seek reelection and that would be her last term.
“Since I announced I would seek another term, I have received a tremendous amount of support and encouragement,” commented Amundson. “My experience and conservative voice will give me a chance to finish a lot of important work we have started.”
Amundson’s priorities include increasing efficiency of county government, improving the county’s infrastructure to provide more economic development, and improving our juvenile justice system. She would also like to use the next term to implement a long-range strategic plan for the county.
“In my time serving on the Board, we have never had a long-range plan that prepares us for the future. Such a plan can help the county be more efficient and save taxpayers money, while providing more effective services,” added Amundson. “I am well positioned to lead the creation of this strategic plan.”
A life-long Nebraskan, Amundson is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 2011, she retired as a Brigadier General in the Nebraska National Guard after 33 years of service. She has worked as a realtor in Lancaster County since 1996. Roma and Randy Amundson make their home near Walton. They have two children and one grandchild.
