County Crews Plow Through Snow Drifts

Lancaster County’s single snow crew started their day at 5 o’clock Friday morning, plowing through snow drifts with V-blade mounted graders. County Road Maintenance Supervisor, Ron Bohaty, tells KFOR NEWS a shift in the winter wind created snow drifts on both sides of some county roads. Crews are finding 12″ to 18″ drifts, but 3′ to 5′ drifts are being reported, too. Crews report clearing roads only to find them drifted again in 30 minutes time. County crews are responsible for 1,100 miles of gravel and 280 miles of paved county roads.

