County Faces Massive Road Clearing Operation

Lancaster County started clearing roads Sunday morning at 6 am in the wake of Saturday’s blizzard. Even with all available staff working to clear more than 1,100 miles of gravel roads, the clearing operation is expected to take 2 1/2 days to complete.

County Engineer Pam Dingman urged residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and to avoid impeding the plowing crews in any way. Crews will clear emergency situations first, but Dingman said every effort will be made to clear all roads as soon as possible. Helping volunteer fire and rescue crews, Lincoln Fire & Rescue and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office were the focus and priority Saturday night.

Dingman urges extreme caution when traveling in the County, since it is expected to continue to blow and drift. She also asked that drivers be watchful for cars that may have been abandoned and may be obscured or partially covered by drifting snow.

An updated list of road closings can be found on the County Engineer’s website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer.