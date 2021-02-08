County Snow Crews Stay On County Roads
(KFOR NEWS February 8, 2021) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, says crews continue to work on county roads on Monday across Lancaster County. County trucks and motor graders will start Monday morning at 5:00 am on all county roads. Major arterials are the first priority, followed by subdivisions.
The County Engineering Department will continue to monitor county roads to determine the best approach to snow removal needs. Lancaster County has only one shift of employees available to treat and remove snow from roads.
Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, asks that for your personal safety you stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. Dingman also reminds you that it is against the law to push snow from private property into the county road or right-of-way.
If you have road concerns, contact the Lancaster County Engineering Department at 402-441-7681. If you must leave your car on a county road, please notify the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500. For more information or assistance, the Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.
READ MORE: Snow Emergency, Snow Emergency Parking Ban And Residential Parking Ban Ends