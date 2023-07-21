Court Documents, Affidavits Reveal Additional Information on Man Who Posed as LPS Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–Some new information regarding the Thursday afternoon arrest of 26-year-old Zachary Scheich, who allegedly posed as a 17-year-old student at Northwest and Southeast high schools this past school year and suspected of sexual assault through an electronic device and sex trafficking of a minor.

According to court documents, Scheich has been communicating with 13 to 14-year-old girls through text messages for several months away from Lincoln Public Schools property. One document indicated Scheich had asked the 13-year-old to meet up for sex and send him explicit photos in exchange for money. Investigators found one record of payment.

A written affidavit from one LPD investigator said Scheich created false documents and a back story to pass himself off as a 17-year-old student by the name of Zak Hess. On Friday, Lincoln Police said three more people that had contact with Scheich have come forward, but the details involved have not been determined.

LPD is encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with Scheich to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.