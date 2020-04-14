Covid-19 case reported today confirmed to be community acquired
courtesy of 1011Now
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lincoln today – Tuesday April 14th, bringing the community total to 57.
The April 14th reported case is a man in his 30s. He is self-isolated and close contacts are self-quarantined. This case was found to be community acquired, which brings the total community spread cases to 40.
LLCHD is now monitoring 77 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1716 negative tests, 57 positives with 15 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 18 deaths.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care provider for recommended follow up before visiting. Do not go to the emergency room unless you have a health emergency. If you don’t have a health care provider, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
In addition, the public is encouraged to access drive-thru testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health. This drive-thru service is only available by doctor’s order and scheduled appointment. Access this free online service through bryanhealth.com or chihealth.com.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.