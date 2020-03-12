COVID-19 Cases in NE Up To 10
(KFOR NEWS March 12, 2020) The number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning is 10.
New cases are family members of the Omaha woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada. They all live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.
DHHS Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health, Dr. Gary Anthone, emphasizes the new cases come from family contact and are not considered community spread.
