Covid 19 Death Reported In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (July 16, 2021) Lincoln had another death from Covid 19 today. He was a man in his 50’s, and was in a local hospital at the time.
The Lancaster County death toll from the pandemic now stands at 241. The City-County health department also reported eight new cases of the virus today.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with 15 from Lancaster County (1 on a ventilator) and 12 from other communities (6 on ventilators).
Risk Dial: Green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.