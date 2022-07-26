COVID-19 Dial In Lincoln Stays In High Risk Range For Third Straight Week

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–Lincoln-Lancaster County will stay in the low end of the orange range or high risk category of the COVID-19 risk dial for another week, making it three straight week since the dial moved from the yellow category.
The Health Department on Tuesday reported a slight increase in virus particles in the past week through wastewater surveillance. There was a slight drop in cases in the past week from 656 to 633. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations dropped from 47 last week to 41 this week.
On Tuesday, 137 new cases of the virus were reported in Lincoln and Lancaster County.