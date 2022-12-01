COVID-19 disruptions in HIV testing and prevention highlight need for innovation and investment before the next public health emergency
December 1, 2022 7:56AM CST
The nation’s ability to prevent HIV was dealt a hard blow early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new CDC analysis published today, on World AIDS Day: Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV. A rapid rebound in services, however, is a testament to quick, resourceful local innovations that, if scaled up and sustained, could help reach national HIV prevention goals.