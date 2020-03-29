COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Clinic Opens in Omaha
An Omaha drive-thru clinic that had been sidelined is now ready to test people for the new coronavirus. A media report stated that the city of Omaha’s planning department on Friday issued a new permit to allow the clinic through April 3. The clinic was initially postponed when the city revoked its first temporary use permit, citing public safety concerns.
Mayor Jean Stothert had said at the time that the clinic would overburden Omaha police who would have to provide traffic control. Patients must first visit the clinic’s website to fill out a questionnaire and have a doctor’s note or referral from the organizers to make an appointment to be tested.
