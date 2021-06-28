COVID-19 Emergency In Nebraska To End Wednesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–Nebraska’s State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic will end Wednesday at 11:50pm, Governor Pete Ricketts said in a news conference on Monday morning.
All but three executive orders will also expire June 30. One of the executive orders being extended has to do with telehealth, it is being extended until August 27 because new legislation will take over August 28. The other two have to do with the operation of the Department of Labor, they’ll be extended until the legislature can address them next session.
The Test Nebraska contract will also end July 31. The last day to get tested will be July 18. Ricketts, though, said it’s not a sign that COVID-19 is over, but a sign that Nebraskans should no longer be afraid.
“We have to get back to a normal life, we have to keep the risk in balance,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts also set his expectation for the next school year for public K-12 and universities in the state. “Kids will be in classrooms in the fall. There will be no masks or vaccines required,” he said.
Ricketts said Nebraska ranked sixth in the country for having kids in the classrooms, the third best for people surviving COVID-19 and had the average lowest unemployment rate.