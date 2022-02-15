Covid-19 Pandemic Easing, Local Situation Improving, Risk Dial Drops

Lincoln, NE (February 15, 2022) “Our local situation is showing significant improvement” said Health Director Pat Lopez as she opened her weekly briefing on Covid 19 today. Case numbers and hospitalizations are dropping, she said. “The four week decline represents a drop of 80%” she said. There has also been a 47% drop in the number of hospitalizations.
Lopez also reported one new death today, a woman in her 60’s.
“The spread of the Omicron virus is quickly dissipating in Lancaster County” Lopez said. She has lowered the Covid 19 risk dial from Red to orange. “Precautions are still necessary to prevent the spread of the virus” she said, adding that the mask mandate remains in effect until at least February 25. “Our goal is not to have the Directed Health Measure any longer than we need it.”
Lopez said hospitalizations follow case numbers by about two weeks, so she anticipates that hospitalizations will continue dropping in the coming weeks.
Lopez also said the Health Department now has a feature on its website on which residents can report the results of home Covid-19 tests. It can be found at https://app.lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19/