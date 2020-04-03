News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Lincoln’s Morning News
Tony Katz
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
Our American Stories
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
Solutions for Life with Cathy Blythe
KFOR Sports Update
Nebraska Wesleyan Sports – Football
Nebraska Wesleyan Sports – Basketball
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Veterans Voice
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Concerts
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Contact Info
NewsTip Line: 402-466-1238
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Lincoln
COVID-19-Related Phone Scams and Phishing Attacks
Apr 3, 2020 @ 9:05am
COVID-19-Related Phone Scams and Phishing Attacks
Lincoln News
Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Lincoln
4 hours ago
LPD Looking To Talk To Passengers of Vehicle Involved In Deadly Hit and Run
4 hours ago
Private Citizens Making Masks and Collecting Supplies
9 hours ago
Local Sports
North Star’s Williams, Crete’s Maly Named Mr. & Miss Basketball For Nebraska
1 day ago
Northeast Hires Uher As New Athletic Director
1 day ago
Jordan Larson Named To Nebraska Athletic Hall Of Fame
2 days ago
Lincoln's News, Weather, & Info Station
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Lincoln’s Morning News
Tony Katz
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
Our American Stories
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
Solutions for Life with Cathy Blythe
KFOR Sports Update
Nebraska Wesleyan Sports – Football
Nebraska Wesleyan Sports – Basketball
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Veterans Voice
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Concerts
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Contact Info
NewsTip Line: 402-466-1238
Show Schedule
SOCIAL