COVID-19 Risk Dial Drops To Low Yellow Range

Courtesy of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–The COVID-19 risk dial in Lincoln and Lancaster County has dropped to the low yellow range, indicating the yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate.

Cases decreased again over the last week – from 176 to 152 for the week ending Jan. 21. The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 40 last week to 35 on Tuesday. Wastewater surveillance showed a significant decrease in the number of virus particles.

One COVID-19 death was reported last week – a man in his 50s who was up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations* and not hospitalized. The total is 473.