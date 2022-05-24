COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

Lincoln, NE (May 24, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:
Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
First booster doses were recently approved for children 5 through 11 years old. LLCHD is currently awaiting final guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will provide additional details on offering booster doses to this age group soon.
LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.
More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.
Find vaccination information and upcoming clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.