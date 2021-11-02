Covid 19 Risk Dial Rises In The Face Of Higher Case Numbers

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez is clearly anxious to get started on vaccinating children in the Lincoln area against Covid-19. It will add more than 20,000 to the ranks of those who have received the shots, and further boost the community’s immunity to the virus, according to Lopez. The Centers for Disease Control is expected to approve the shots for those 5 to 11 years of age shortly.
Lopez opened her weekly briefing Tuesday by urging parents of children to register at the City’s special Covid 19 website for the shots.
“Our local situation is very concerning, and unfortunately we have seen some of our indicators moving in the wrong direction” Lopez said. In October, cases leveled out at 80 cases per day. Since the beginning of November it was risen to 89 per day. “We would like to see the case numbers no higher than about 45 per day” she said.
The 7 day rolling average of Hospital Patients has also risen since the first of November, from 87 to 89.
“Sadly today we are reporting the loss of two more people” she said. “A woman in her 70’s and a man in his 30’s.”
Lopez said because of the rising numbers the Covid-19 risk dial is moving back into the orange category, meaning there is a high risk of community spread of the virus. It has recently been in the lower Yellow category, which indicated a moderate risk of spread.
“Our local situation remains concerning” said the Health Director. She urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated, and everyone to wear a mask in public.