COVID-19 Update

(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2020) With nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, Nebraska is approaching 42,000 cases since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Lincoln and Lancaster County reported 76 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 6,000 with 24 deaths. In the month of September, the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has reported approximately 1,868 cases of corona virus…about 31% of the total number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic began in mid-March. The Risk Dial for Lincoln and Lancaster County remains in the mid-orange or HIGH category.
Lincoln Public Schools report 3 more cases of the virus…1 case each at Scott Middle School, North Star High School and Southeast High School.
3 new cases were reported Tuesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections reports 139 total cases, with 67 recovered.
