Covid Changes Capitol Holiday Plans
by Charlie Brogan, KFOR
Lincoln, NE (December 1, 2020) The upcoming Holidays will be observed at the State Capitol, but will look a little different this year. Due to COVID19 pandemic conditions and out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety, Pinewood Performing Arts, formerly Pinewood Bowl, Inc., sponsor of the annual Capitol tree lighting ceremony will not be holding a Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing this year. The group will produce a video in which all the various participating organizations will demonstrate the lighting of their own trees.
The annual tuba and horn concerts usually scheduled in the rotunda during December will also wait until next year.
To encourage visitors to avoid the three C‘s: Crowded places, Close contact, and Confined spaces and to protect staff from the several agencies involved in cutting, placing and decorating a tree in the Capitol rotunda, the Office of the Capitol Commission will not be raising the large Christmas tree in the Capitol‘s rotunda this year. Instead, the two large fir trees at the base of the Capitol‘s north plaza will be illuminated with colored lights to celebrate the Christmas season. A smaller Christmas tree in the Reception Room of the Governor‘s Office will also help observe the season.
The Capitol will be open for tours throughout the holiday season, but will be closed Christmas Day and New Year‘s Day. Free guided tours are offered on the hour, except noon, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The last tour starts at 4:00 p.m. Depending on pandemic conditions and the capacity of the state‘s hospitals, tour group size may be limited to 10 people. Anyone with a question can call the tour office at (402) 471–0448 for more information about touring the Capitol.
