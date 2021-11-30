Covid Claims One Life in Lincoln Today — Risk Dial Remains “High Risk”

Lincoln, NE (November 30, 2021) 62 percent of all Lancaster County residents are now vaccinated for Covid 19. The new variant, Omicron, is raising new questions, however, after it was labeled as a “Variant of Concern.” Health Director Pat Lopez said today that no U.S. cases have been identified so far, but added it’s likely only a matter of time.
Lopez continued urging all eligible persons to get the vaccine as soon as possible. She did not give specific assurance that the current vaccines will hold Omicron at bay, but did say that vaccination will help lessen the effects of an infection.
23% of the eligible children in the county are now fully vaccinated, according to Lopez. Vaccinations for children 5-11 years old were authorized several weeks ago by the Centers for Disease Control.
Regarding the virus, Lincoln Doctor Jim Nora said the City’s hospitals are “packed”. He said there is no extra room, and implored people to get vaccinated in order to avoid the need for Hospital treatment. He added that influenza vaccine is also important since it also can cut the risk of hospitalization.
“We absolutely have no extra space. The Hospital will accommodate anyone who needs to be admitted, but anything people can do to avoid the need for hospitalization is appreciated.”
The case numbers and positivity rate of tests remain high, according to Lopez, causing the Covid 19 Risk Dial to remain in the middle of the orange, or “High Risk” category. Both averages are falling slowly, she said, but remain too high. Lopez also reported one death today, a man in his 40’s.
COVID Vaccination Schedule This Week