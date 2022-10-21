Covid Clinics for Children Scheduled

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials (getty images)

Lincoln, NE (October 21, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that clinics offering the new, updated COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 will begin Wednesday, October 26 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” St.

All clinics are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Health Department. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. The schedule is as follows:

October 26

November 2

November 9

November 16

November 30

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved updated booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The approval follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters.

The Health Department noted that the updated boosters have an advantage – they restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19 and protect against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines.

Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting the updated booster when eligible, will help keep children healthy and in school. Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the updated booster will help prevent children from becoming seriously sick if they do get the disease.

Children can receive a child-sized dose of the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series. If your child is eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster or if they haven’t yet received their primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. COVID-19 vaccine is another safe and effective vaccine that will help keep children healthy.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.