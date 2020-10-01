COVID Count Climbs Within NDCS
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS October 1, 2020) 5 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Director, Scott R. Frakes, says 3 are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). One is employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) and another works at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF). All 5 staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 156. Ninety-eight of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Governor: Nebraska Ballots Will Be Secure